Man arrested after standoff in Oakhurst has warrants in Johnstown and Ohio, police say

Sep. 7—A man who police said barricaded himself inside a house in the Oakhurst section of Johnstown following a domestic dispute was taken into custody following a two-hour standoff Wednesday.

Earl A. Johnson, 35, was arrested on bench warrants out of Cambria County. He also is wanted in Columbus, Ohio, police Capt. Chad Miller said.

City police and armed members of the Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team surrounded the home on Laurel Avenue across from the old Garfield School.

"It was a domestic violence situation that occurred (Wednesday) morning and (Tuesday) night," Miller said. "We were finally able to take him into custody without any injuries."

Authorities said they made repeated attempts to coax Johnson into surrendering.

They called out his name, demanding that he surrender.

Johnson was arrested and guns were seized.

"He's a violent felon," Miller said.

Johnson and two others were arrested after authorities raided a home in the 200 block of Maple Avenue in Johnstown in October 2019.

The Cambria County Drug Task Force seized 17 grams of crack cocaine and $11,673 in cash.

Johnson's criminal record shows multiple arrests on drug charges in Cambria County, online documents show.

Johnson is being held in Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg.