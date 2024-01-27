Man arrested after standoff with police

Jan. 26—HIGH POINT — A 34-year-old High Point man threatened to shoot at police officers and injured a police dog as he was arrested during a standoff at a residence in the southwest part of the city Wednesday night, police said.

David Ross Fields was arrested at 9:35 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Market Center Drive.

High Point Police Department officers first went to the house at 7:45 p.m. after a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers entered the residence, Fields threatened to shoot them, according to a police incident report. When the threats were made, officers got other people present out of the house.

After nearly two hours, Fields came out of the house and then tried to go back inside, but an officer and a police dog stopped him, and police moved to take him into custody. Fields assaulted the dog several times while he was being arrested, police said.

An arrest report indicates that Fields was armed with a "lethal cutting instrument."

A police spokeswoman told The High Point Enterprise that the dog wasn't seriously hurt and will be fine.

Fields was charged with three counts of communicating threats and one count of felony assault on a law enforcement agency animal, according to the police report. He also was served with two prior arrest warrants on charges of driving while license revoked and second-degree trespass.

Fields was being held at the Guilford County Jail in High Point with no bond allowed.

