Man arrested after standoff in South Austin leaves police officer injured

An Austin police officer is in stable condition and a man is in custody after a shooting that led to a standoff late Sunday in South Austin.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check call at a residence in the 10,000 block of Channel Island Drive, Austin Police Department Chief Joseph Chacon said at a news conference Monday morning. A concerned 911 caller told police a man had not been seen in several months.

Officers knocked on the man's door but no one answered, Chacon said. After identifying themselves, officers announced they were going to force their way into the house, at which point the man confronted police with a gun at his front door.

Police retreated, and the man walked out his front door and began shooting, Chacon said, though he did not specify if the man shot at police or in any particular direction. Police returned fire.

Just after 9 p.m., one of the two responding officers said he had been shot. As more officers arrived at the scene, including a SWAT team and troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the man retreated into his residence. The injured officer was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening at the scene and taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition, Chacon said.

The man surrendered around midnight after a short standoff with police and was taken into custody. Officers noticed he had been injured and transported him to a local hospital. Chacon said he wasn't aware of the man's condition, though he didn't believe the man's injuries were life-threatening.

The situation appears to be an isolated incident, and police don't believe there's any threat to the public. Both of the responding officers fired their guns and will be placed on administrative duty per Austin Police Department policy, Chacon said.

A criminal investigation into the incident will be conducted by the Special Investigations Unit and overseen by Travis County District Attorney José Garza, and an administrative investigation will be conducted by the department's Internal Affairs Division with the Office of Police Oversight, Chacon said.

Chacon said the information he has is preliminary and details may change as investigations continue.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police officer injured, man in custody after shootings in South Austin