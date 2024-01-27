Man arrested for starting fire at DeKalb home that injured brother, police say

One person is now in custody after starting a house fire in DeKalb County, police confirm.

Channel 2 Action News crews went to a home on Hilltop Drive where a single-family home had caught fire on Friday night.

Fire officials say that one person was treated for smoke inhalation. His current condition is unknown.

Chamblee police say that two brothers lived in the home.

When they got there, one of the men admitted that he started the fire in the basement. He did not comment on why.

He was arrested and taken to police headquarters where he will be interviewed. His exact charges are unclear.

