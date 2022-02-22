Man arrested in State College, accused of having nearly $7,500 worth of illegal drugs

A New Jersey man was arrested Friday on charges that accused him of attempting to sell thousands of dollars of illegal drugs in State College.

Jared Sosa, 20, was accused by State College police of possessing nearly $7,500 worth of ecstasy, LSD, psychedelic mushrooms, Adderall and marijuana.

A confidential informant twice bought illegal drugs from Sosa at a downtown State College student apartment building, police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. The first purchase was in December, while the second was Friday.

Sosa was arrested along the 100 block of West Fairmount Avenue as he tried to sell LSD to a woman, police wrote. Dozens of drugs and pills were found inside his SUV, police wrote.

A defense lawyer was not listed.

Sosa was charged with 15 felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and two felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility. He was also charged with 10 misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and three misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned Saturday by District Judge Casey McClain, who set bail at $60,000. Sosa did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.