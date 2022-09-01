Man arrested by state trooper with help of married couple appears in court

Sep. 1—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County judge set a $20,000 bond for an Ashland man apprehended last month through the power of the state, a dash of electricity and ultimately the power of love.

John D. Waugh III appeared Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court for an arraignment, wherein Judge John Vincent set a court date for Sept. 22, along with the aforementioned bond.

Waugh appeared via Zoom link from the Boyd County Detention Center.

According to court records, Waugh was stopped by Kentucky State Police and was found to be messed up behind the wheel. When the 46-year-old man ran from the law, he was taken to the ground with a TASER, records show.

However, the trooper couldn't take him into custody then because the officer had dropped his handcuffs during the foot chase. The chase resumed, with the trooper tackling Waugh to the ground, records show.

That's when a married couple got involved — the husband helped the trooper pin Waugh to the ground, while the wife got the trooper his handcuffs, records show.

