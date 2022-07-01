Man arrested for stealing $133 worth of baby items from Family Dollar, MPD says

A man was arrested for stealing over $100 worth of baby items from a Family Dollar.

On Jun. 30, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault and shoplifting at a Family Dollar, which is in the 3500 block of South Mendenhall Road.

A man, later identified as Jeremy Jennings, walked into the business, stole children’s clothing and diapers, and walked out.

The value of the items stolen was $133, according to an affidavit.

The manager walked out to confront Jennings, to where Jennings responded with “I just got out and I got a gun”.

Jennings ran down the parking lot and got into a 2001 gray Honda Accord.

The manager and a few staff members jumped into their cars and started pursuing Jennings, police said.

Once confronted, the employee once again asked for Jennings to return the stolen items.

Jennings put the car in reverse, pinning the manager in between two vehicles.

While pinned, the employee pulled out a handgun and fired 3-4 shots into the engine block of the vehicle, causing it to be temporarily disabled, according to an affidavit.

Jeremy Jennings has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and theft of property $1,000 or less.

Jennings has a court date on Jul. 5.

