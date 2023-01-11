Man arrested for stealing 2 pickup trucks, boarding a plane at Atlanta airport, police say

An Atlanta man was arrested after stealing two vehicles at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to Atlanta police.

On Friday at around 3:24 a.m., police responded to the Atlanta airport for a report of a man who stole a pickup truck.

The person who called 911 told police they were following the stolen truck.

A Delta employee followed the suspect, later identified as Terence Karl Anthony Stewart, into a Southwest Airlines hangar and saw Stewart exit the truck and walk up the steps to an airplane.

According to police, Stewart entered the cockpit of a plane and spoke with a Southwest employee.

Police said Stewart then exited the plane and entered a second pickup truck that was left running by the people who were following him earlier.

Employees followed Stewart around the airport until he was finally stopped by the north cargo area.

Stewart was taken to Clayton County Jail and charged with two counts of motor vehicle theft and one count of criminal trespass.

