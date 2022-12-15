Man arrested after stealing $3,600 lawnmower, trying to sell it on Facebook, Covington PD says

A 47-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he stole a $3,600 lawnmower from a Tractor Supply Co. and tried to sell it on Facebook, according to Covington Police Department.

Police said that Bryon Stevens was taken into custody after detectives found the lawnmower at a home in Brownville.

It all started about 3:30 p.m. Monday, when a man called the home improvement retail chain in Covington and said his manager from the “Haywood Tractor Supply Store” was sending him to pick up a lawnmower there, police said.

Police said that the theft was of a Cub Cadet GT1 54-inch Zero Turn lawnmower.

Covington Police believe this is the tractor that was stolen from a Tractor Supply Co. on Dec. 12, 2022. Bryon Stevens, 47, was arrested in the theft, police said.

When the man arrived at the Tractor Supply store in Covington, employees did not check his identification and he left with the lawnmower in a truck pulling a trailer, police said.

Police said that staff contacted the Haywood store and the manager there said that he had not requested a lawnmower transfer.

Before he left with the lawnmower, the man used a debit card to purchase other items at the store, information detectives used to start tracking him, police said.

On Wednesday, detectives received a tip that a similar lawnmower was for sale on Facebook, police said. They set up a meeting with the seller in Nutbush but it never happened.

Police said that they later learned about a possible location of the man wanted in the lawnmower theft.

When detectives arrived at a home on Tibbs Road in Brownsville, they found a truck, trailer and lawnmower covered by a tarp in the driveway, police said.

Stevens was arrested and he admitted to stealing the lawnmower, police said.

He was booked into the Tipton County jail and charged with criminal impersonation and theft of property over $1,000, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 6.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:







