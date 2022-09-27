Man arrested for stealing 360 women's raincoats in Japan due to fetish

A man in Osaka, Japan, was arrested for stealing a total of 360 raincoats due to his unusual fetish: observing women wearing the water-resistant fabric.

Yoshio Yoda, 51, was arrested on Sept. 22 by the Osaka Prefectural Police’s Abeno Precinct on suspicion of theft for repeatedly stealing the apparel items.

Yoda, a newspaper delivery man, would reportedly follow women wearing plastic or vinyl ponchos while riding his bicycle in Osaka. He would also visit parking lots and search for bicycles belonging to women. Yoda would then look through those with attached baskets to swipe women’s raincoats, according to investigators.

“I got as excited seeing women in raincoats as I did seeing women in lingerie,” Yoda was quoted as saying.

Officers found about 360 raincoats in his house. Around 320 of the raincoats were believed to have been stolen between December 2013 to May of this year, according to reports.

Yoda admitted to stealing raincoats since 2009. He explained that the “clinginess of the wet clothing” is what piques his odd interest.

Based on an average estimated cost of 3,500 yen (approximately $24) for each raincoat, investigators estimated the total damage of Yoda’s crimes to be 1.12 million yen (approximately $7,734).

During investigations, Yoda became known to authorities as the then-unidentified “Raincoat Man.”

Featured Image via MBS NEWS

