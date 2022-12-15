Man arrested for stealing Amazon truck in Manchester, crashing it, and stealing another car

A man has been arrested for stealing an Amazon truck, crashing it in another town and then stealing another vehicle.

On the evening of December 13, 2022, an Amazon delivery driver reported to Manchester Police that his truck had been stolen.

The delivery driver told police that he was in the area of Wilson St and Auburn St when he witnessed a man acting erratically.

The man then jumped into the passenger side of the Amazon delivery truck.

The Amazon driver drive for a short time and then pulled into the parking lot of Family Dollar on Lincoln St.

The suspect identified as Shawn Cadieux, 38 pushed the driver out of the truck and drove away.

According to police, Cadieux continued to drive the delivery truck to Derry where he later crashed it and allegedly stole another vehicle.

Cadieux was arrested by police in Hollis, and is facing felony charges of theft by unauthorized taking, he is also facing charges in other jurisdictions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

