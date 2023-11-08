Man arrested for stealing car outside Shadyside pizza shop, fleeing from crash

A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a car in Shadyside and crashing it a short time later.

At around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to 217 Highland Avenue for a report of a stolen car.

The victim told police he had just pulled into the parking lot of a pizza shop to pick up his order and was walking to the shop when a man got into the driver’s seat of his car. As the victim tried to open the door, he was dragged by the car and got “road rash,” according to the criminal complaint.

A short time later, the victim’s car was involved in a crash at North Highland Avenue and Jackson Street. The suspect, later identified as Jesse Burton, 36, fled on foot but was found a short time later, according to the criminal complaint.

He is facing a list of charges, including robbery of a motor vehicle, simple assault, receiving stolen property and reckless endangerment.

Burton was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, unable to post bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21.

