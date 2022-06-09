Man arrested for stealing car, then attempts to sell back to victim, records show

A man was arrested for stealing a car and then tried to sell it back to the victim.

On May 23, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) got a call that a 2012 Infiniti G-37 was stolen at The Indigo Hotel, which is in the 20 block of North BB King Boulevard.

The caller told MPD that they were contacted by the suspect, later identified as Robert Mitchell, that they can get their vehicle back, in exchange for $3,000.

A location was agreed upon, and MPD was at the scene.

Mitchell fled the scene and texted the auto theft victim, “Why you got the police on me?” according to an affidavit.

The vehicle has an estimated value of $20,000, police said.

Mitchell was later arrested and charged with theft of property $10,000 - $60,000, and extortion.

Mitchell has a court date on Jun. 23.

