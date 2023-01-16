Man arrested for stealing from cars at Graceland the day after Lisa Marie Presley’s death

The day after Lisa Marie Presley died, many fans flocked to Graceland to pay their respects to the daughter of Elvis Presley.

But, as least one man wasn’t at the mansion to mourn.

While one man was signing the wall at Graceland, Memphis Police said 44-year-old Terrance Knox spent his time breaking into another man’s car.

When the man returned from paying his respects to Elvis and Lisa Marie, police said he found that his car had been broken into and several items were missing.

Among those items were an iPad and $1,100 in cash, according to police.

Memphis Police said that the iPad had GPS tracking capability and authorities were able to track it’s signal to Vandale Street.

There, Memphis Police said they heard the ring coming from the man’s iPad inside of Knox’s 2017 Jeep Cherokee. The iPad was inside of a backpack which had also been stolen, police said.

Knox was charged with burglary from a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell and theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000.

