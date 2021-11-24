Man arrested after stealing fuel truck and leading cops on chase, NC sheriff says

A man on probation stole an airport’s fuel truck before authorities say he led North Carolina officers on a chase ending on Blue Ridge Parkway.

The 41-year-old driver is accused of taking the fuel truck from Foothills Regional Airport on Nov. 18, according to a Facebook post from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s detectives sent a photo and information on the larceny case to surrounding counties.

The next day, deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office spotted the stolen truck and tried to pull the driver over, officials say. That’s when the man led officers on a chase that came to a stop on Blue Ridge Parkway in Watauga County, officials say.

The driver was arrested by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, where he was charged with “felony flee to elude arrest and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.”

The man was also charged with “felony flee to elude arrest” by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and “larceny of the fuel truck” by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Because he was under probation supervision, Burke County Probation also issued a felony probation violation charge, officials say.

The driver was booked into the Watauga County Jail with a $60,000 bond.

