Man arrested for stealing millions of dollars worth of jewelry from Macy’s, police say

Less than a month after a group of men stole over $1-million in jewels from Macy’s at the Oak Court Mall, at least one of those men is in custody, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The jewelry heist happened on July 12, MPD said.

Eight men ran into Macy’s and used hammers to smash through multiple display cases, according to a police affidavit.

A store guard told police that the men grabbed several pieces of fine jewelry (mainly diamonds) and ran off, piling into a black Infiniti and a black Lexus. The security guard said, as he ran to stop the thieves, 33-year-old Quiintaurus Harris threatened to hit him with a hammer.

The guard told police that he recognized Harris and knew his last name and saw Harris driving the black Infiniti after the thieves stole between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000 worth of jewels.

Police said they received a Crime Stoppers tip that Harris was wanted for several robberies in Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee.

The security guard picked Harris out of a lineup and Harris was booked into jail on August 5, court records show.

Harris was charged with theft of property greater than $250,000, aggravated assault and vandalism between $1,000 and $2,500.

