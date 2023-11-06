Man arrested after stealing nearly $5K of items from Nashville Home Depot, yelling outside store for hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 51-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after police said he stood outside a Nashville Home Depot for hours yelling at staff and customers when employees caught him with stolen merchandise.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Sunday, Nov.5 after Metro police were sent to the Home Depot on Powell Avenue to respond to a report of a man that was cursing and yelling outside.

Employees allegedly told officers that the man — identified as 51-year-old Christopher Turner — walked out of the store with a cart full of merchandise earlier that day. An arrest report states Turner returned later, loaded up another cart and got angry when staff asked to see a receipt.

Authorities reported Turner then stood outside the store for hours yelling at customers and employees until officers arrived.

Turner allegedly refused to tell officers his name and told them, “I own everything. I can do what I want,” according to an arrest report. Home Depot staff then showed officers surveillance video which showed Turner taking $4,525 worth of merchandise outside.

Metro police said when officers tried to place Turner into custody he resisted by tensing up and trying to hide his hands, and allegedly told one of the officers he would “hunt him down and kill him” once he got out of jail.

Turner was taken into custody and now faces several charges which include felony theft of merchandise, felony retaliation for past action, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and trespass.

