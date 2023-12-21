Man arrested for stealing from Ohio Kroger, returning items for refund

An Ohio man was arrested after he allegedly stole from multiple Kroger grocery stores and tried to return the items for a refund.

On Dec. 6, David A. Barnes, 61, allegedly stole items from a shelf at the Delhi Kroger store and then took the items and returned them to the service desk for a refund, according to a social media post from the Delhi Township Police Department.

He’s accused of doing the same thing at the Finneytown, Ohio Kroger store on Dec. 2. and Dec. 4.

Barnes was arrested by Delhi Township Police and was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center, the police department said.

