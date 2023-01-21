Man arrested after stealing purse, dragging victim behind his moped in parking lot

A man who drug a person behind his moped after stealing their purse has been arrested, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Kadence Deanna Swindall, 23, of Greenwood, was arrested Friday for larceny and reckless driving.

Myrtle Beach Police were called to the parking lot of 951 Oak Forest Lane about 1:30 p.m. where Swindall took a person’s purse from a shopping cart and attempted to drive away on a moped, police said. The victim then grabbed Swindall and was dragged behind the moped in the parking lot.

The victim was eventually able to stop the moped and Swindall was held by bystanders until officers arrived.

The victim has non life-threatening injuries and is receiving treatment, according to police.