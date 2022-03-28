Man arrested after stealing tow truck, ramming Olympia patrol car on Saturday

The Olympia Police Department arrested a man after a lengthy pursuit Saturday evening that started in Olympia and ended in Tenino, police said.

Lt. Paul Lower said Summit Towing was called to assist a car stranded on I-5 Saturday evening. The car was being unloaded at the towing company’s lot when the suspect jumped into the driver’s seat and took off.

The suspect drove the tow truck around East Olympia and near Lilly Road and 26th Avenue Northeast, where police were able to catch up to him. Police were still trying to confirm it was the stolen tow truck when the suspect drove into downtown.

When the suspect started toward Lacey, the Lacey Police Department attempted to deploy spike strips on the road, but the suspect spotted them. With police on his tail, the suspect reversed the tow truck and rammed the patrol car behind him, driving it up onto the hood of the car.

The suspect drove off and was eventually stopped in Tenino. The officer who was rammed was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and has since been released. The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was booked into the Thurston County jail on suspicion of assault in the second degree and auto theft.

Portions of 143rd Avenue in Tenino and Martin Way were closed during this incident.