Man arrested for stealing truck, damaging camper

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo

Sep. 14—TUPELO — Lee County deputies responding to stolen vehicle call a Monday afternoon west of Saltillo found the vehicle wrecked and the suspect already in custody.

The victim called 911 around 5 p.m. to report that someone had stolen a truck and a camper from a County Road 251 residence. As deputies responded to the area, they learned the vehicle had been involved in an accident near the intersection of County Road 251 and Birmingham Ridge Road, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said.

The suspect did not flee the scene and was detained for deputies by witnesses and concerned citizens.

Richard "Blake" Sherwood, 35, of Guntown was charged with grand larceny and felony taking of a motor vehicle. He was booked into the Lee County Adult Jail where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

In the offense report of the theft, the victim said that as the suspect was driving away from the house, he hit a tree in the yard and peeled the side off the 36-foot Keystone camper worth $36,000. The truck and camper were wrecked in a ditch less than a mile away form the victim's house.

william.moore@djournal.com

