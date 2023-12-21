Man arrested after stealing Uber driver’s car and late-night chase, Manatee deputies say

A man was arrested Thursday after punching an Uber driver, stealing his vehicle and crashing into light poles during a late-night chase along Manatee Avenue, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 12:18 a.m., 26-year-old Leo Paul Bradley punched an Uber driver in the 3500 block of 1st Street West after refusing to pay in advance for a ride from Bradenton to Tampa, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Detectives say Bradley knocked the driver to the ground and stole his SUV, which was spotted driving eastbound on Manatee Avenue West within minutes of the report.

When detectives began pursuing Bradley, they say he switched directions and began heading west toward Anna Maria Island, where he then struck a deputy’s patrol vehicle.

A sheriff’s office helicopter began following the stolen vehicle as it left the island and watched as the SUV nearly collided with oncoming traffic, according to the release.

Detectives say Bradley continued to drive erratically to the 6700 block of Manatee Ave. W, where he drove the SUV directly into a light pole, knocking the pole into the road.

Late-night chase in Bradenton

The sheriff’s office says he then continued east, knocking down another light pole in the process before coming to a stop in a ditch, at which point multiple detectives surrounded the stolen vehicle.

Bradley was transported to HCA Florida Blake Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries before being arrested for battery, motor vehicle theft, accident involving a vehicle and aggravated fleeing with damage, according to a release.

The sheriff’s office said the chase covered around 20 miles with “minimal traffic” for the majority of the pursuit.

They reported no injuries to any sheriff’s office personnel.

