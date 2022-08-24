Man arrested for stealing from Wilkinsburg finance department, police say

A former Borough of Wilkinsburg Finance Department employee has been arrested after police said he stole a debit card from the branch.

An investigation began in July after the borough finance director noticed a debit card was missing from the department.

Wilkinsburg police detectives said 26-year-old Terrell Fields was in possession of the missing card.

Fields was hired by the department in April and was fired in June.

Police arrested Fields on Center Street in Pitcairn.

Fields appeared in court at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and was arraigned on charges of theft by unlawful taking, access device fraud and identity theft.

Officers said Fields had two other warrants from Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘That was my baby’: Mother of man shot, killed in Center Township speaks out, begging for justice Local high school football team facing fallout after alleged hazing incident Nick Kyrgios sued by women he said distracted him during Wimbledon finals VIDEO: Butler Broad Street Elementary School holds supply, clothes drive DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts