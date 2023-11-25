Man arrested in sting operation after trying to meet a minor for sex, police say

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - A 37-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to meet a minor for sex, the Redwood City Police Department said.

The man, identified as Pouya Asrar, met the 17-year-old victim when they were coworkers at Mathnasium, a math tutoring center in Sequoia Station. Police say the victim informed Asrar of her age, and he acknowledged her before their messages became "lewd and sexual in nature," on Monday.

Detectives convinced Asrar that he was heading to meet the minor for sex, but instead he was met by police and arrested. Officers searched Asrar and found that he had condoms in his possession.

Asrar's residence was also searched for evidence. He was then booked into San Mateo County Jail on felony counts of communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime, and arranging to meet a minor for sexual activity.

Police are still trying to determine if Asrar has other victims. Anyone with more information about this case is asked to contact RCPD at 650-780-7100.