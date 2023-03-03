Man arrested in Stockdale Highway homicide

Mar. 2—The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a suspect Monday night in the shooting of a man on Stockdale Highway in February.

Matthew Martinez, 37, was arrested without incident at about 9:24 p.m. in the 600 block of Taylor Street. Martinez was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, having a gun and ammunition by a felon, BPD reported.

The victim, who hasn't been identified by the Kern County coroner's office, died Feb. 23 after suffering a single gunshot wound.

Police aren't searching for another suspect in this incident, a BPD news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to tcal Detective Danni Melendez at 661-326-3919, the BPD at 661-327-7111 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.