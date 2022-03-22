Man arrested after he stole school bus for a ‘joyride,’ crashed through fence, police say

An intoxicated man stole a school bus and took it on a “joyride” before crashing it through a neighbor’s fence, Paulding County police said.

Cody Dalton Green, 21, is facing at least 10 charges, including theft by taking, hit and run, DUI and driving without a license, police said.

Police said they were called just before 4 a.m. when neighbors woke up to discover a Paulding County school bus had crashed through their fence into their yard. The driver was restrained by neighbors until deputies could arrive, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said it was later learned that Green had forced his way past a gate at Moses Middle School where he stole the bus.

There were no reports of injuries.

