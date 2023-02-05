Man arrested: Stolen cars, stolen guns, and 10+ pounds of marijuana seized, South Fulton police say

A man was arrested after South Fulton police seized stolen vehicles, stolen guns and more than 10 pounds of marijuana in a recent raid.

The search warrant resulted from an extensive investigation conducted by South Fulton Narcotics & Gang Unit detectives into the possible distribution of illegal drugs.

The man who remains unidentified was arrested and charged with 13 felony warrants and one misdemeanor.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police seized 11 firearms, 10.6 pounds of marijuana, 1,308 grams of THC edibles, 42 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of Percocet and a bulletproof vest.

Two of the guns were stolen, police said.

Police also recovered three stolen cars, including a Dodge 3500 pickup truck stolen from McDonough, a Dodge Charger stolen out of Douglasville and a Chevrolet Corvette stolen out of Atlanta.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It’s clear that felony drug activity is a nexus for other crimes,” said South Fulton Police Lieutenant Jubal Rogers, “To combat these issues, Chief Meadows is committed to providing our officers with technology, resources, and training. Drugs and illegally possessed weapons provide ammunition for violent crime, and we must eliminate this activity within our community.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: