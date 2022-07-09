Man arrested with stolen firearms charged with multiple offenses

Jul. 9—A man arrested after fleeing police Thursday afternoon is facing multiple charges, for allegedly stealing vehicles and possessing stolen firearms.

Owensboro Police Department reports say Thursday's incident began when officers attempted to stop a vehicle believed involved in several criminal cases in recent days. Reports say the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Braxton K. Green, 19, of the 600 block of Time Drive, fled from officers in the vehicle.

Reports say the vehicle was found abandoned a short time later in the area of Bosley Road and Time Drive. Officers conducting a search spotted Green in the 2200 block of McFarland Road, and Green attempted to flee on foot, reports say. Green was apprehended a short time later.

Reports say when Green was apprehended, he was carrying two stolen handguns.

Green was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle), and trafficking in marijuana (while armed), first-degree criminal mischief. All of the charges are felonies.

In addition, Green was charged with several misdemeanors, including giving officers false identification, three-degree criminal trespass and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Reports say Green also had outstanding warrants for felony wanton endangerment and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Reports say, since turning 18 last year, Green has been charged with various offenses, including felony second-degree burglary, and misdemeanor like trafficking in marijuana, resisting arrest, theft by unlawful taking (auto), criminal trespass and a number of drug offenses.

Green was being held Friday in the Daviess County Detention Center.