Man arrested after stolen forklift was found in front yard, Northern California authorities say

A forklift that was stolen in November was recovered Tuesday after it was spotted parked in the front yard of a Northern California residence according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies went to the 7000 block of Washington Street in Sutter, a small community west of Yuba City. The forklift matched the model and year of the equipment stolen in November, said Sierra Pedley, a spokeswoman with the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

There were nine people inside the home where the forklift was located, Pedley said. Deputies said a 24-year-old man from Sutter had the forklift’s key in his pocket.

The suspect faces a charge of theft totaling more than $950, according to jail booking logs. He’s being held on $20,000 bail.

Pedley said his arraignment is Thursday.