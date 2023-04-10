Man arrested after stolen rental car found nearly a year later during traffic stop in Coweta County
A man in an alleged stolen car was arrested after a traffic stop in Coweta County.
On Apr. 4, while Coweta County deputies were on the interstate, a black Cadillac Sedan was traveling north going 100 mph.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies conducted a traffic stop and came in contact with the driver, identified as 26-year-old Amir Lane.
Lane reportedly gave the deputy what turned out to be a fake driver’s license. Authorities said the car also had a false license plate.
TRENDING STORIES:
Check your fridge: Salad mixes made at metro Atlanta facility recalled due to possible Listeria
Louisville police: 4 killed, 9 injured in shooting downtown; shooter dead
Atlanta woman asks for directions in Louisiana, gets shot in front of her kids instead
When deputies ran the VIN, they learned the sedan had been reported stolen from a Hertz Rental.
Officials said the car was supposed to be returned on July 30, 2022.
Lane was arrested and taken to the Coweta County Jail.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
He’s charged with obstruction of officers, improper use/application for a license, speeding, and removing and falsifying identification with intent to conceal.
Lane also has five active warrants with Lawrenceville Police Department.
IN OTHER NEWS: