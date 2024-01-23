Man arrested for stolen truck and firearm

Jan. 23—A 32-year-old Houston man was arrested Monday after Walker County Sheriff deputy checks on a disabled vehicle.

The deputy reports that he witnessed a white Ford truck at near the intersection of Knox Circle and Highway 19 at 8:52 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22.

While checking on the truck and occupant, the deputy ran the registration and found that the truck was reported stolen out of Harris County.

Jason Nguyen, 32, was arrested for felony Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, second degree felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 over 4 grams and under 200 grams, misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 under 28 grams, third degree felony of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and felony Theft of a Firearm.

The deputy reported that during the investigation and inventory of the truck, he found 5 grams of methamphetamine and a Glock pistol.

Nguyen was booked into the Walker County Jail with a total of $49,500 in bonds, according to Deputy Marlene Wells.

