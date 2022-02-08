Man arrested for strangulation and other reports

Albert Lea Tribune, Minn.
Feb. 7—Freeborn County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Adam Carl Zuehlke, 34, for misdemeanor and felony strangulation at 9:32 p.m. Friday in Freeborn.

1 injured in crash

One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash at 12:30 p.m. Friday at 82296 180th St. in Hayward.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 2:04 p.m. Friday at 301 E. Seventh St. The incident reportedly happened sometime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 4:13 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South Broadway and East Clark Street.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:05 p.m. Saturday at 820 St. Thomas Ave. The incident happened around 3 a.m. that morning.

Break-in reported

A break-in was reported at 3:50 p.m. Friday at 101 Shellrock St. in Albert Lea.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Francisco Jose Guerrero, 21, on a Le Sueur County warrant and cited him for possession of a small amount of marijuana and obstruction at 4:26 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Shellrock Street in Albert Lea.

Man arrested after driving wrong way on road

Police arrested Jeffrey Allen Van Beek, 48, after receiving a report of a pickup that was driving the wrong way on the road at a high speed and was now stuck in the snow at 2:43 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Glenview Drive.

