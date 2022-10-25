Man arrested for stray bullet shooting death of Brooklyn teen

A man was arrested Monday for the shooting of a Brooklyn teen randomly killed by a stray bullet, police said.

Malik Bob, 23, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Shayma Roman, according to cops.

Shayma, 17, died in her sister’s arms after two men opened fire as she stood with a group of friends outside an Eastern Parkway apartment near Rochester Ave. in Crown Heights on Sept. 28.

“She was outside lying on the stoop,” neighbor Sukie Thompson, 21, told the Daily News at the time. “Her sister was holding her, crying. She was covered in blood. Everyone from the building came out screaming and surrounding them.”

When police arrived, the victim was in a pool of blood of outside the building after being shot in the face.

Medics rushed her to Brookdale University Hospital, but she could not be saved.

Police are still searching for the other man involved in the killing.

Bob’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Monday night.