Man arrested after streaking at Disneyland's 'Small World'

A man who stripped down and streaked at Disneyland's "It's a Small World" ride has been arrested and accused of indecent exposure, police said.

The 26-year-old suspect took his clothes off about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, said police in Anaheim, California.

"Upon officers' arrival, they arrested a 26-year-old man for indecent exposure and for being under the influence of a controlled substance," police said. "The man was taken to a hospital as a precaution."

No one with Disneyland could immediately be reached for comment Monday night.

Pictures and videos of the alleged streaker circulated on social media. A post on X read: "I AM ON SMALL WORLD AND THERE WAS A STREAKER, I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING."

The censored photograph, which accompanied the post, had garnered 2.9 million views as of Monday night.

