Man arrested after striking 3 cars in Walmart parking lot, forcing deputy to ‘jump out of the way’: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested after striking several vehicles in a Tampa Walmart parking lot Saturday, causing a deputy to jump out of the way, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WFLA.

As a deputy was responding to reports of a possible crash with injuries, HCSO said its deputy had to “jump out of the way” of a speeding vehicle driving through the parking lot of the Walmart located at 2701 E. Fletcher Avenue.

Massive 1,437-pound great white becomes latest shark to ping near Florida’s coast

HCSO said the suspect struck three cars before leaving the scene. Thankfully, the deputy was not injured, and there was no pursuit.

A short time later, the suspect was found at the University Mall, where he allegedly hit a deputy’s vehicle.

He was arrested and is being charged for “his crimes at the Walmart parking lot” and for hitting the deputy’s vehicle. The sheriff’s office said narcotics were also found in the suspect’s vehicle.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.