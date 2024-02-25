Man arrested after striking 3 vehicles, killing woman while leaving nightclub: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is behind bars for killing a woman in a crash after he collided with three different vehicles while leaving a nightclub early Sunday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jenri Fuentes Rodriguez, 39, was leaving a nightclub around 6 a.m. when he first struck an unoccupied car and fled the scene.

Rodriguez then pulled into a McDonald’s parking lot, hit another car, and kept driving.

Officials said Rodriguez then drove onto Waters Avenue, at a high rate of speed, and ran a red light, causing another collision with a vehicle. This crash caused the other driver’s car to flip several times, forcing her into a wooden utility pole.

The 59-year-old woman in that car was pronounced dead on the scene.

Rodriguez was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. After he was released, he was taken to the Orient Road Jail facing a charge of vehicular homicide. Deputies said he could be facing more charges.

“My prayers are with this woman’s family, as their loved one’s life was taken because of the reckless actions of another individual,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Our detectives are examining every piece of evidence in this investigation to ensure that this man is held fully accountable for his actions.”

This remains an ongoing investigation.

