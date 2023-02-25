Man arrested after string of 5 armed robberies in McKeesport, Munhall

A man was arrested Friday evening after a string of robberies in McKeesport and Munhall.

According to a news release from Allegheny County police, five robberies took place in the two locations between Jan. 21, 2023 and Feb. 20.

The suspect, James Harrison III, 26, of McKeesport, as the suspect.

D&S Food Mart located in the 900 block of Union Avenue in McKeesport was the first store to be robbed on Jan. 17.

The second robbery happened at the Main Street Market in the 3400 block of Main Street in Munhall on Jan. 21.

The third and fourth robberies both took place at the Family Dollar in the 100 block of Lysle Boulevard in McKeesport.

The fifth robbery happened on Monday at the Main Street Market.

Detectives discovered that each armed robbery had likely been committed by the same suspect. Allegheny County, McKeesport and Munhall police conducted their own individual investigations while sharing information, and Harrison was identified as the suspect.

Friday evening, police arrested Harrison in McKeesport.

Harrison was armed with a firearm in each robbery, according to police.

He is also being investigated for additional burglaries and thefts in the area.

Harrison is now in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

