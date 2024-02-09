Man arrested in string of burglaries in Long Beach

A 35-year-old man from San Pedro has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in Long Beach, authorities announced Thursday.

On Tuesday, just before 5 a.m., patrol officers with the Long Beach Police Department noticed an open door on a business near East 2nd Street.

Police noticed damage done to the door and walked further down the block where they discovered six businesses showing signs of forced entry, according to a LBPD news release.

During each of the six alleged burglaries between the 4700-5300 block of East 2nd Street, the suspect gained access to the businesses and stole an unknown amount of property. Using footage from victims’ security cameras, investigators were able to identify the man.

Patrols in Belmont Shores were increased, while officers also provided local businesses with safety tips.

On Wednesday, Kevin Scott Plunket was located and arrested in the 2500 block of South Leland Street in San Pedro.

He was booked on six counts of burglary. His bail amount is pending.

The Long Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact the Burglary Detail at 562-570-7351. Anonymous tips can be made through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

