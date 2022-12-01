Man arrested in string of car burglaries after app tracks stolen iPad

A man was arrested in connection to a string vehicle burglaries after authorities found him with a stolen iPad.

On Nov. 13, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 5300 block of Shady Ridge.

Deputies told the homeowner there were multiple vehicle burglaries in the area, and an Apple iPad had been stolen from an unlocked Chevy Camaro in the 6800 block of Pleasantwood.

According to an affidavit, the iPad owner used the “Find my iPhone” app to ping the device’s location, which was the home in the 5300 block of Shady Ridge.

The victim provided video surveillance of the theft.

The homeowner consented to a search of the residence.

Deputies told a detective they could hear the ping from the iPad coming from a bedroom, the affidavit said.

Two people were in the room with the iPad on the bed.

One suspect was identified as Michael Walker, 20, records show.

The other person had a pistol in his hand.

Both suspects were detained.

Deputies found pistols, marijuana, and stolen property in the room, the affidavit said. A search warrant also revealed several state IDs and credit and debit cards that had been stolen.

Deputies took multiple reports of vehicle burglaries from the area of Holmes Road, Ross Road, Stateline Road and Crumpler Road.

All the vehicles were unlocked, the affidavit said.

Detectives believe Walker and the other suspect are responsible for the burglaries in the area over several weeks and are working with additional victims.

Walker is charged with two counts of burglary - motor vehicle and theft of property $1,000 or less, records show.

