Man arrested for string of dating app robberies in South Fulton

Police have arrested a man they say has been robbing people in South Fulton and using a dating app to find his victims.

Authorities told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that the suspect was using the dating app Grindr, which is primarily used by gay men, to find unsuspecting victims, meet them along Old National Highway and rob them at gunpoint minutes later.

The robberies happened over a period of a couple of weeks in January.

South Fulton police have confirmed to Channel 2 that the man behind those armed robberies was identified as Zechariah Ivan Warren.

Warren was located and arrested on Wednesday.

“These allegations against Warren are disturbing, to say the least. We will work with our partners at the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and federally to continue investigating this case for prosecution,” South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said in a release.

Warren is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail on four counts of armed robbery and three counts of aggravated assault.

