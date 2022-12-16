Man arrested after string of Gold Canyon garage burglaries

Crime scene tape

Update: Charges in this case were dismissed by the city prosecutor in January 2020.

A man has been arrested after a string of open-garage burglaries in Gold Canyon near Apache Junction.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said residents in the Mountain Brook Village neighborhood reported golf clubs being stolen out of their open garages between Sept. 13 and 27.

Deputies arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the thefts after he turned himself in to the Sheriff's Office on Oct. 4.

Police said the man would canvass the neighborhood, looking for open garage doors, then get out of his car to steal golf clubs. Deputies found the stolen goods at a golf resale shop in Phoenix.

"These predators are looking for easy targets when they are looking for items to steal. Simply by closing your garage door, even when you are home, you become less attractive to these criminals," Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said.

The man was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center on multiple counts of second-degree burglary, theft, trafficking of stolen property and criminal trespassing.

