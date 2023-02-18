Man arrested in string of Pueblo armed robberies

Feb. 17—The Pueblo Police Department arrested one man they say is connected to a string of armed robberies in Pueblo last month.

Manual "Manny" Rodriguez, 28, was taken into custody on Wednesday, according to a department press release.

The arrest follows the department's request for the public's help in identifying Rodriguez on Jan. 30., police said.

This article will be updated as more information is received.

