Man arrested after string of women sexually assaulted at gas stations across Cobb County

Police in Cobb County are actively investigating five sexual assaults at gas stations across the county.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke exclusively with one of the women who say they were attacked while pumping gas.

Amaria Edmond said a man slapped her on her bottom after she pulled the gas pump out of her car.

Police say the same thing happened to other women.

“I was just like frozen, and then I saw him and I’m like, ‘What in the world are you thinking to put your hands on me like that?’” Edmond described. “I turn over to my right shoulder looking for my husband, and he is charging at this guy.”

Edmond and her husband, Ian Curry, were at the Race Trac on Church Street in Marietta.

“I jumped over trash cans to get to him. By the time I got there, he was already in the car and darted off,” Curry recalled. “What he did to my wife felt like he might as well do it to me.”

Curry was able to get a description of the suspect’s car. Police were able to quickly identify him as Shawn Harris and place him under arrest.

Harris is currently being held in the Cobb County Jail on a sexual battery charge.

Marietta police are investigating four other identical cases in the last week. Harris has not been connected to those cases.

Police are waiting on surveillance footage to confirm a suspect in the other cases.

