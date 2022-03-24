Man arrested after string of Worcester smash-and-grab burglaries

Worcester police arrested a suspect in an attempted break-in after a string of smash-and-grab burglaries caught on surveillance cameras at Canal District businesses in recent weeks.

Adam Hicks, owner of Maddi’s Tap House, told Boston 25 News his bar and restaurant was hit three times over about three weeks.

In the first early morning break-in last month, a man smashes a brick through the side patio door and is seen on video grabbing the register from the bar and smashing the cash box against the floor. He makes off with little money.

Less than a week later, cameras capture a man tossing a brick through the front door of Hicks’ business and again targeting the register.

But the third attempt was unsuccessful; the burglar is seen winding up and throwing a brick at another door as well as a window.

“To have to put money out of our pocket to have to make repairs because someone can’t control themselves or wants their stuff more than I should have my stuff is not a good feeling,” Hicks said. “It’s a hit for any small business. We’re still recovering from the pandemic, and this is the last thing that we need.”

Worcester police announced Wednesday John Donohoe, 54, had been arrested and charged with Attempt to Commit a Crime (Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime to Commit a Felony) and vandalism.

While Donohoe has not been charged in other area break-ins, Worcester police are still investigating those nearly identical crimes.

At Mexican restaurant El Patron, owner Mirna Cazares found her front doors shattered before watching her surveillance video showing a man ransacking her business. He ripped her computer and alarm systems from the wall, tearing the wires out. He also grabbed the cash register and smashed it against the kitchen floor but found no cash, Cazares said.

“I think I’m still trying to get over it, because this is your house. And when someone trespasses it like that, you just feel so violated so vulnerable,” Cazares said. “As much as I keep telling myself no one was hurt, it’s just material stuff, it just feels weird to know someone was able to go break in like that and go through all of your stuff.”

With an arrest now made, business owners are feeling relieved.

“How could you not want justice served? Hope that happens, and this guy isn’t around doing this anytime in the near future,” Hicks said.

