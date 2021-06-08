Man arrested Sunday evening following vehicle pursuit after domestic incident in Belgrade

Jun. 8—BELGRADE — An 18-year-old man was arrested on multiple felony charges after fleeing police Sunday evening following a domestic call on the 27000 block of Kandiyohi County Road 9 Northeast, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

According to the news release, the man left the scene in a motor vehicle after deputies responded to the residence on a report of an assault with a weapon. Law enforcement attempted to do a traffic stop on the vehicle but the man did not stop.

The suspect was taken into custody after law enforcement was able to perform a pursuit intervention technique at the intersection of Stearns County Road 197 and US Highway 71.

No injuries were reported and there was minimal property damage during the incident, according to the news release.

As of Monday afternoon, the man was being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail on felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felony furnishing a dangerous weapon, felony fleeing a peace office in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor domestic assault.

The Minnesota State Patrol assisted in the incident.