Man arrested in Sunday evening homicide

Oct. 18—ASHLAND — An Ashland man is in custody after he shot and killed his girlfriend Sunday evening during a domestic dispute, according to police.

Ashland Police have charged 20-year-old Taylon A. Bensinger in connection with the death of his girlfriend, 24-year-old Angel B. Rowe, according to a news release.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue at around 9:04 p.m. on Sunday to accompany EMS on an overdose. Upon arrival, officers found Rowe had sustained a gunshot wound — Boyd EMS discovered she was deceased at the scene, APD said.

Patrol officers found Bensinger near by and detained him — detectives later determined he was involved in the shooting, APD said.

Bensinger is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on charges of murder, first-degree wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence, according to online booking records.

APD is continuing the investigation and are releasing no further details.

The investigation was conducted by APD with the partnership of Boyd County EMS, the Boyd County Coroner, Ashland Fire and Boyd Emergency Management.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com