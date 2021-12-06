Man arrested in Sunday Lawrence shooting

Dec. 6—LAWRENCE — A 19-year-old man was arrested at his home Monday morning in connection with a shooting that left one man dead Sunday night.

Josef Guillen, of Lawrence, was arrested Monday morning by Lawrence and Massachusetts State Police, said Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque in a statement. Guillen's arraignment on murder charges was slated for Monday as well, according to the statement.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday night police received reports of shots fired in the Crosby Street area.

That's when police found Jeffrey Ruiz, 21, of Lowell with multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics and emergency medical technicians from Lawrence General Hospital took Ruiz by ambulance to the emergency room "where he succumbed to his injuries," according to Lawrence police.

The shooting is not believed to be a random act, police said.

The incident is under investigation by Lawrence police detectives and state troopers assigned to Blodgett's office.