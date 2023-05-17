Man arrested in Sunday shooting that left woman wounded

May 17—The Brunswick Police Department arrested a man Tuesday morning for his role in a Sunday afternoon incident that left a woman with a gunshot wound.

A gathering in the 2300 block of Wolfe Street on Sunday ended in gunfire shortly after noon resulting in Taja Brown, 35, of Brunswick, sustaining a gunshot wound to her upper thigh, a release from the Brunswick Police Department said.

Brown was an innocent bystander, police said.

The BPD's investigation revealed that several individuals were gathered outside at the location when a man who was nearby but not part of the gathering fired several shots in the group's direction, the release said.

Brown was wounded and was treated for her wound at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick and released.

Officers identified Khyree Turner as the shooter and arrested him Tuesday at around 8:45 a.m., the release said.

He is now at Glynn County Detention Center charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the release said.

Police did not release a possible motive for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Brunswick Police Department at 912-267-5559 or the Silent Witness line at 912-267-5516.