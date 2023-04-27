Man accused of supplying THC vapes to Lenoir high school students, police say

A man in Lenoir is facing multiple drug charges for supplying vape pens to high school students, according to the Lenoir Police Department.

Officers said they’ve been called to local high schools for students vaping over the past few weeks. The department found that students across the schools were using the same style of vape pen.

Police said two high school students got extremely sick and had medical emergencies at school after using a vape pen.

Police said Cameron Sean Beaver is accused supplying of the vapes.

Officers went to Beaver’s home on Tuesday and found 174 THC vape pens, 350.4 grams of marijuana, and $17,424 in cash. The drugs taken from Beaver’s home had a street value of $10,000, police say.

Beaver was arrested and charged with three felonies, including maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substances.

Investigators told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty their biggest concern in the case was for the safety of the students.

“Anything to do with kids -- I mean I think that’s all our concerns,” Lenoir Police Capt. Mark Barlowe said. “It’s just kids being healthy and nothing further happening to them.”

Investigators are not naming the high school the students attend. They were all treated by medical personnel and have recovered.

“There’s no way you can OD on nicotine -- that’s all that’s in these,” resident Kendra Dalton said.

She told Faherty she’s been vaping for three years. She thinks it’s safe, but said someone could put other substances in a vape pen.

“If you buy secondhand, you have to be careful,” Dalton said. “You need to go to the store and actually buy them.”

The school district said students aren’t allowed to vape anywhere on campus.

Beaver is out of jail on a $60,000 bond.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Lenoir Police Department.

