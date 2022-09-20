Man arrested as suspect in armed robbery at Dollar Tree in Bibb County, deputies say

An arrest has been made in a robbery that took place last week in Macon.

Bibb County deputies responded to a call of a robbery at the Dollar Tree located at 2429 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd just before 10 p.m. on Sept.14.

According to the release, the owners said that two Black men came into the store with their guns drawn and demanded money from the cash register.

Deputies said, the suspects made the owners go to the office and forced them to open the safe at gunpoint.

The suspects fled and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Tuesday, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that investigators performed a search warrant and arrested one of the suspects, Taqwa Dixon Suwan.

Detectives are still trying to identify the second suspect.

No one was injured during the robbery.

